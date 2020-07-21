Arriva DEV (Official Ghali DJ) a Le Vele Alassio

Qua di seguito il programma di questa settimana de Le Vele Alassio:

Touch Me! w/ DEV (Official Ghali DJ) Le Vele Alassio 21th July 2020

Tuesday Night LE VELE ALASSIO presents TOUCH ME! w/ DJ DEV (Official Ghali DJ) Music by Dev / Francis Key

DETAILS - Dress Code: Cool - Girls / Men +18 all night long - Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM

Evento Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/956519314795477/

Change Your Mind w/ Chelina Manuhutu Le Vele Alassio 22th July 2020 Wednesday Night

LE VELE ALASSIO presents CHANGE YOUR MIND w/ CHELINA MANUHUTU Music by Chelina Manuhutu / Francis Key DETAILS - Dress Code: Extravagant - Girls / Men +18 all night long - Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM

Evento Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/352723882377242/

Le Vele Alassio presents Chica Loca 23rd July 2020

23rd July 2020 Thursday Night LE VELE ALASSIO presents CHICA LOCA

Music by DJ Fede / Ricky Jo DETAILS - Dress Code: Cool - Girls / Men +18 all night long - Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM

Evento Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/221113845728683/

Le Vele Alassio Weekend Nights 24 / 25 July 2020

24 / 25 July 2020 Weekend Nights LE VELE ALASSIO presents THE LANGUAGE OF LOVE Music by Francis Key / Giorgio V. feat. Barbara Bompani

DETAILS - Dress Code: Elegant - Friday: Girls / Men +18 all night long - Saturday: Girls +18 by 12:30 AM | Girls / Men +21 all night long - Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM

Evento Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/287711172325599/

LeVele DaytimeParty ChangeYourMind SuperNatural Davide Squillace

For the first time ever, Le Vele Alassio open the doors during the day for a long open air party under the sun, waiting to enjoy the magical beauty of the sunset and then ending with something unexpected!

For the first time ever, Le Vele Alassio open the doors during the day for a long open air party under the sun, waiting to enjoy the magical beauty of the sunset and then ending with something unexpected!

26th July 2020 Start H 03:00 PM

LE VELE ALASSIO presents DAYTIME PARTY CHANGE YOUR MIND invites SUPERNATURAL w/ DAVIDE SQUILLACE TIME TABLE 15:00 > 18:00 - Francis Key 18:00 > 20:00 - YoUniverse 20:00 > ??? - Guest: Davide Squillace ??? > END - 100% Change Your Mind Soundsystem

LE VELE APERITIF Catering by Borghi Ricevimenti MENU 15:00 > 17:00 - Macedonia di frutta fresca € 5,00 - Fetta di Anguria € 3,00 - Gelato al Cioccolato € 3,00 - Gelato al Fior di Latte € 3,00 MENU 17:00 > 23:00 - N°3 Ostrica della Normandia con Cipolle di Tropea € 10,00 - Tartare con pescato del giorno in marinatura di The Verde e Zenzero accompagnato dal Gambero al vapore con cipollotto al limone e centrifuga di mela verde € 12,00 - Insalata di farro con verdure Bio alla mediterranea € 8,00 - Hamburger 100 gr di Fassona con misticanza di stagione € 6,00

DETAILS - Dress Code: Wild / Flowers - Girls / Men +18 all party long - Free bus service from "Bar della Stazione" of Alassio - Possibility to organize bus service from Turin

Evento Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/3163121437058960/

PRENOTAZIONE TAVOLI +39 328 28 28 721

INFO & LISTE +39 327 97 20 920