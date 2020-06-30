 / Eventi

Eventi | 30 giugno 2020, 14:30

"5 anni insieme" con Le Vele Alassio: luglio parte con un calendario spettacolare

Un attesissimo opening party e poi... il linguaggio dell'amore, the language of love

&quot;5 anni insieme&quot; con Le Vele Alassio: luglio parte con un calendario spettacolare

In questa estate 2020 riparte alla grande Le Vele Alassio con una programmazione come sempre spettacolare e di altissimo livello.

Ecco i primi appuntamenti del mese di luglio. Nella gallery fotografica potete trovare un reportage delle fantastiche serate già programmate da giovedì 25 a domenica 28 giugno.

Ma veniamo ai prossimi appuntamenti:

1st July 2020

Wednesday Night

LE VELE ALASSIO

presents

CHANGE YOUR MIND

Opening Party

5 Years Together

100% Change Your Mind Soundsystem

DETAILS

- Dress Code: Extravagant

- Girls / Men +18 all night long

- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM

DETTAGLI

- Abbigliamento: Stravagante

- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte

- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30

Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1694060650762328/

03 / 04 July 2020

Weekend Nights

LE VELE ALASSIO

presents

THE LANGUAGE OF LOVE

Music by Francis Key / Giorgio V.

feat. Barbara Bompani

DETAILS

- Dress Code: Elegant

- Friday: Girls / Men +18 all night long

- Saturday: Girls +18 by 12:30 AM | Girls / Men +21 all night long

- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM

DETTAGLI

- Abbigliamento: Elegante

- Venerdì: Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte

- Sabato: Donna +18 entro 00:30 | Donna / Uomo +21 tutta la notte

- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30

Evento Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/653004978627830/

INFO & RESERVATIONS

+39 327 97 20 920

Comunicato stampa

MoreVideo: le immagini della giornata

Ti potrebbero interessare anche:

Prima Pagina|Archivio|Redazione|Invia un Comunicato Stampa|Pubblicità|Scrivi al Direttore|Premium