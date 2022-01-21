Calcio: la Lega ufficializza il nuovo calendario di Serie D: il derby slitta al 14 aprile. I turni infrasettimanali non sorridono all'Imperia

LND ha ufficializzato il nuovo calendario del campionato che, teoricamente, ripartirà da domenica 23 gennaio.

Sono stati aggiunti tre turni infrasettimanali, rispetto al programma di inizio anno, e proprio il derby Imperia-Sanremese slitterà a giovedì 14 aprile 2022.

Società neroazzurra decisamente sfortunata con le date: le sfide interne che presumibilmente avrebbero attirato un maggior spettatori al 'Ciccione', sono tutte programmate nei giorni feriali. Dopo aver affrontato Varese, Novara e Casale in infrasettimanale, nell'anno nuovo toccherà ad Asti e Sanremese. Un duro colpo per il pubblico neroazzurro e per i botteghini di Piazza d'armi, già limitato dalle restrizioni imposte per il Covid.

Come fissato ad inizio stagione, l'ultima giornata è prevista il 15 maggio.

Ecco il calendario:

Giornata 1 (and. 19.09.21) GOZZANO – IMPERIA (rit.30.01.22)

Giornata 2 (and. 26.09.21) IMPERIA – LAVAGNESE (rit.02.02.22)

Giornata 3 (and. 3.10.21) CHIERI – IMPERIA (rit.06.01.22)

Giornata 4 (and. 6.10.21) IMPERIA – NOVARA (rit. 13.02.22)

Giornata 5 (and. 10.10.21) ASTI – IMPERIA (rit. 16.02.22)

Giornata 6 (and.17.10.21) IMPERIA – BORGOSESIA (rit. 20.02.22)

Giornata 7 (and. 20.10.21) IMPERIA - VARESE (rit. 27.02.22)

Giornata 8 (and. 24.10.21) DERTHONA - IMPERIA (rit. 06.03.22)

Giornata 9 (and. 31.10. 21) IMPERIA - BRA (rit. 13.03.22)

Giornata 10 (and. 7.11.21) LIGORNA – IMPERIA (rit. 27.03.22)

Giornata 11 (and.14.11.21) IMPERIA – RG TICINO (rit. 30.03.22)

Giornata 12 (and. 21.11.21) SESTRI LEVANTE – IMPERIA (rit. (03.04.22)

Giornata 13 (and. 28.11.21) IMPERIA – VADO (rit. 10.04.22)

Giornata 14 (and.5.12.21) SANREMESE – IMPERIA (rit. 14.04.22)

Giornata 15 (and. 8.12.21) IMPERIA – CASALE (rit. 24.04.22)

Giornata 16 (and. 12.12.21) CARONNESE – IMPERIA (rit. 27.04.22)

Giornata 17 (and.19.12.21) IMPERIA –PDHAE (rit. 01.05.22)

Giornata 18 (and.22.12.21) FOSSANO - IMPERIA (rit. 08.05.22)

Giornata 19 (and.23.01.22) IMPERIA – SALUZZO (rit.15.05.22)

Gli orari delle partite saranno:

inizio ore 15:00 dal 19.09 al 24.10 (compreso)

inizio ore 14:30 dal 31.10 al 20.03.2021 (compreso)

inizio ore 15:00 dal 27.03.2021 all’ 01.05.2021 (compreso)

inizio ore 16:00 dall’ 08.05.2021