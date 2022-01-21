 / PRIMA 3

In Breve

venerdì 21 gennaio
Calcio: la Lega ufficializza il nuovo calendario di Serie D: il derby slitta al 14 aprile. I turni infrasettimanali non sorridono all'Imperia
Calcio: la Lega ufficializza il nuovo calendario di Serie D: il derby slitta al 14 aprile. I turni infrasettimanali non sorridono all'Imperia
(h. 13:41)
Buldorini e Ferri dal Piatti Center di Bordighera all’Australian Open: è il primo Slam per due under 18 del centro
Buldorini e Ferri dal Piatti Center di Bordighera all’Australian Open: è il primo Slam per due under 18 del centro
(h. 11:22)
giovedì 20 gennaio
Calcio: Riva Ligure fucina di talenti. Con l'esordio di Matteo Eordea diventano quattro gli ex granata ora in Serie D
Calcio: Riva Ligure fucina di talenti. Con l'esordio di Matteo Eordea diventano quattro gli ex granata ora in Serie D
(h. 20:55)
martedì 18 gennaio
I risultati della prima prova del Campionato Ligure di Cross, al Parco Urbano di Imperia (foto)
I risultati della prima prova del Campionato Ligure di Cross, al Parco Urbano di Imperia (foto)
(h. 11:13)
Calcio: l'ex Sanremese Felice Tufano cerca la grande impresa contro la Juventus in Coppa Italia
Calcio: l'ex Sanremese Felice Tufano cerca la grande impresa contro la Juventus in Coppa Italia
(h. 09:41)
domenica 16 gennaio
Le immagini del match
Calcio, Eccellenza. La Cairese rovina la festa orange per il ritorno al ‘Ciccio Ozenda’, Maiano: “Dispiace, le assenze pesano sul piano dell’esperienza” (Video)
(h. 19:03)
sabato 15 gennaio
Calcio, Eccellenza. Domani l’Ospedaletti torna a casa dopo due anni, per la prima al ‘Ciccio Ozenda’ c’è la Cairese
Calcio, Eccellenza. Domani l’Ospedaletti torna a casa dopo due anni, per la prima al ‘Ciccio Ozenda’ c’è la Cairese
(h. 11:15)
venerdì 14 gennaio
Calcio: casi Covid nel gruppo-squadra della Sanremese, rinviato ancora il match contro Bra
Calcio: casi Covid nel gruppo-squadra della Sanremese, rinviato ancora il match contro Bra
(h. 11:25)
mercoledì 12 gennaio
Calcio, Eccellenza. Da domenica l'Ospedaletti tornerà a giocare in casa al campo 'Ciccio Ozenda'
Calcio, Eccellenza. Da domenica l'Ospedaletti tornerà a giocare in casa al campo 'Ciccio Ozenda'
(h. 15:12)
martedì 11 gennaio
Calcio: Fausto Coppola (Imperia) a 360 gradi:&quot; Siamo carichi e vogliamo uscire da questo periodo no. Qua sto benissimo. Ascoli? E' un allenatore forte&quot;
Calcio: Fausto Coppola (Imperia) a 360 gradi:" Siamo carichi e vogliamo uscire da questo periodo no. Qua sto benissimo. Ascoli? E' un allenatore forte"
(h. 07:21)
Leggi le ultime di: 

| 21 gennaio 2022, 13:41

Calcio: la Lega ufficializza il nuovo calendario di Serie D: il derby slitta al 14 aprile. I turni infrasettimanali non sorridono all'Imperia

Aggiunti tre turni infrasettimanali: la squadra nerazzurra affronterà tutti i match di cartello al 'Ciccione', durante i giorni lavorativi

Calcio: la Lega ufficializza il nuovo calendario di Serie D: il derby slitta al 14 aprile. I turni infrasettimanali non sorridono all'Imperia

LND ha ufficializzato il nuovo calendario del campionato che, teoricamente, ripartirà da domenica 23 gennaio. 
Sono stati aggiunti tre turni infrasettimanali, rispetto al programma di inizio anno, e proprio il derby Imperia-Sanremese slitterà a giovedì 14 aprile 2022

Società neroazzurra decisamente sfortunata con le date: le sfide interne che presumibilmente avrebbero attirato un maggior spettatori al 'Ciccione', sono tutte programmate nei giorni feriali. Dopo aver affrontato Varese, Novara e Casale in infrasettimanale, nell'anno nuovo toccherà ad Asti e Sanremese. Un duro colpo per il pubblico neroazzurro e per i botteghini di Piazza d'armi, già limitato dalle restrizioni imposte per il Covid. 

Come fissato ad inizio stagione, l'ultima giornata è prevista il 15 maggio.

Ecco il calendario: 

Giornata 1 (and. 19.09.21) GOZZANO – IMPERIA (rit.30.01.22)
Giornata 2 (and. 26.09.21) IMPERIA – LAVAGNESE  (rit.02.02.22)
Giornata 3 (and. 3.10.21) CHIERI – IMPERIA  (rit.06.01.22)
Giornata 4 (and. 6.10.21) IMPERIA – NOVARA (rit. 13.02.22)
Giornata 5 (and. 10.10.21) ASTI – IMPERIA  (rit. 16.02.22)
Giornata 6 (and.17.10.21) IMPERIA – BORGOSESIA  (rit. 20.02.22)
Giornata 7 (and. 20.10.21) IMPERIA - VARESE (rit. 27.02.22)
Giornata 8 (and. 24.10.21) DERTHONA - IMPERIA (rit. 06.03.22)
Giornata 9 (and. 31.10. 21) IMPERIA - BRA (rit. 13.03.22)
Giornata 10 (and. 7.11.21) LIGORNA – IMPERIA  (rit. 27.03.22)
Giornata 11 (and.14.11.21) IMPERIA – RG TICINO (rit. 30.03.22)
Giornata 12 (and. 21.11.21) SESTRI LEVANTE – IMPERIA (rit. (03.04.22)
Giornata 13 (and. 28.11.21) IMPERIA – VADO (rit. 10.04.22)
Giornata 14 (and.5.12.21)  SANREMESE – IMPERIA  (rit. 14.04.22)
Giornata 15 (and. 8.12.21) IMPERIA – CASALE (rit. 24.04.22)
Giornata 16 (and. 12.12.21) CARONNESE – IMPERIA (rit. 27.04.22)
Giornata 17 (and.19.12.21) IMPERIA –PDHAE (rit. 01.05.22)
Giornata 18 (and.22.12.21) FOSSANO - IMPERIA (rit. 08.05.22)
Giornata 19 (and.23.01.22) IMPERIA – SALUZZO (rit.15.05.22)

Gli orari delle partite saranno:
inizio ore 15:00 dal 19.09 al 24.10 (compreso)
inizio ore 14:30 dal 31.10 al 20.03.2021 (compreso)
inizio ore 15:00 dal 27.03.2021 all’ 01.05.2021 (compreso)
inizio ore 16:00 dall’ 08.05.2021

Alberto Ponte

Google News Ricevi le nostre ultime notizie da Google News SEGUICI

Ti potrebbero interessare anche:

Prima Pagina|Archivio|Redazione|Invia un Comunicato Stampa|Pubblicità|Scrivi al Direttore|Premium