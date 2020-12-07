Online Casino Security Measures Strengthening

Safety in online gambling has been revolutionized over the past few years. While the industry has had its fair share of security issues and problems with identity theft, these are quickly becoming less prevalent. That is due to strengthened security measure being undertaken by online casino sites all across the globe.

Canada Uses Program to Stop Threats

One of the biggest issues with online gambling safety is cybersecurity. In other words, hackers and other third parties can steal information from the website or from users on the website and use that to spend money that is not theirs or to harm the computers and files of the site users. They can also interfere with the user experience the casino site, hindering the ability to play games, give out rewards and deposit money.

Online gaming sites in Canada have taken a very proactive stance on cybersecurity, taking it seriously and ensuring that consumers are protected. They are using a software program called Nora 2.0, named for the company that helps online casinos with their security. This program actually identifies threats and red flags on the site, stopping problems before they can become serious.

The program stems from research that studies the interactions between casino players and croupiers. The program was first used in retail establishments in Canada to help casinos identify risks to their profits and to determine which players should be removed from the casino because of their tactics or because they might be winning too much.

The technology was modified and develop for the digital world in its 2.0 version that targets internet security threats, like hacking attempts, money phishing schemes and more. How effective is this software at preventing threats? In just the year 2020, the program has stopped more than 3,000 online threats.

By using this technology, casinos operating online can save millions of dollars every year in cybersecurity. At the same time, they can protect their customers, build their reputation, and ensure that their online casino is a safe place for visitors.

Protection from Every Angle

It’s not just Canada out on the front lines of cybersecurity for online casinos. Google is keeping people safe on sites can be locate by its search engine. As the largest search engine service in the world, Google has an incredible responsibility to the online community. They are targeting malicious online actions by putting warning signs on sites that are deemed unsafe, constantly scanning sites for viruses, phishing attempt and other threats.

This can mean that some sites are unfairly targeted with red flags and warnings, since the system operates mostly automatically, but a lot of cybersecurity threats are being avoided.

Google also protects people in online casinos by offering site-end encryption and user-end encryption for any payments and any exchange of personal details. What this means is that the personal data is often stored on the computer of the site visitor through a technology known as cookies. That makes it tougher for hackers to access personal, sensitive information.

Google is constantly upgrading their security and doing a better job of finding and dealing with threats online, which is a boon to online casinos. Those companies rely on their security to make their sites safe for consumers and to provide a sense of security for their visitors.

A Constant Battle

Hackers will always be a problem for websites and especially online casinos where there is so much money changing hands. Unscrupulous individuals will find casino players a good source of easy income for them, so casino owners have to be on guard constantly to ensure that they and their clients are not taken advantage of.

Even as hackers find new ways to circumvent existing security measures, online casino operators are finding new ways to strengthen their online security. They are using powerful software and other tools to protect themselves and their customers. They are working with local, national, and international law enforcement agencies to protect their sites, and they are upgrading security for monetary transactions on a regular basis as well. This helps them to stay up to date on the latest threats and ensure that their customers and site visitors can feel safe accessing the online casino.