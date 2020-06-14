Boosteroid Story: How Cloud Gaming is Changing Lives For Better?

If you’ve heard about Boosteroid then you probably know what cloud gaming is. Streaming services are developing so fast that almost every gamer certainly knows one or two. They have been created to make people’s lives easier. That’s why we’ve interviewed a member of the Boosteroid team, Mark Pauk, to find out the most interesting cloud gaming insights.

But first, here are a few things you need to know. When it comes to running high-end titles, cloud gaming is a perfect solution to reduce hardware costs. A stable Internet connection is the main thing you need to run AAA games today. Using remote Boosteroid servers, you can play a wide range of games as easy as watching a video. Could you ever imagine playing Fortnite in a browser? The technology helps you run resource-intensive games with no downloads or installations, regardless of how much processing power your device has.

So let’s get closer to the point. How to get 1 million registered users in 6 months and enter the top-3 cloud platforms on the market? Mark, please, share your experience with us.

Q: Please tell us more about Boosteroid and technologies you develop.

A: Boosteroid is a cloud gaming platform providing efficient web-based access to high-end video games. Boosteroid ensures advanced cross-platform cloud gaming experience and allows users to run the latest titles from what’s close at hand. We enable gamers to enjoy the most resource-intensive games in a browser with no downloads or installations. Video games are stored and processed on high-performance Boosteroid servers located in secure data centers across Europe, while users receive an interactive video stream of their gameplay over the Internet. This makes it possible for gamers to run high-end games from low-performance, outdated or ultra-portable devices. It also makes video gaming accessible wherever there’s an Internet connection.

Q: What are the most important pillars of your platform? Name at least three.

A: Boosteroid provides affordable and easy-to-use cloud gaming with unlimited access to games within the available subscriptions. So, I would say the three key points are:

Boosteroid is easy-to-use: it has a web client, which means users can run games simply in a browser tab. They don’t need to download or install either games or cloud gaming apps;

Boosteroid is cheap: subscription prices are one of the lowest (if not the lowest) on the market;

Boosteroid provides unlimited gaming within a subscription plan — a one-month subscription means exactly that you can run games the whole month 24/7. Some providers actually limit their “monthly” subscriptions to а certain number of hours.

Q: What business or technological challenges Boosteroid is facing now?

A: There are a few problems any cloud gaming platform faces sooner or later. First of all, not many people are aware of cloud gaming, what’s this technology about, and why users should go for it. The easiest way to make it clear is to show a customer all the benefits he or she can get.

The most important challenge is scaling. There's a huge audience all over the world longing for an easy-to-use and efficient cloud gaming solution like Boosteroid. It is important to scale software and hardware infrastructure to be able to host millions and tens of millions of users. That's what Boosteroid is now actively engaged in. It is also important to explore new markets, especially in developing countries.

It’s difficult to work with new technology, especially when you need to develop solutions from scratch. Boosteroid provides customers with the opportunity to play games in their browser. This is the easiest way to run games nowadays. But at the same time, you can experience minor packet loss issues. There is currently no particular way to fix this, so that’s why Boosteroid developers are working on their own app. This will make gameplay even more stable.

Q: You’ve said a lot about scaling. Do you have any plans to cover more countries in the near future?

We know that millions of our future users, especially those based in the developing countries, are waiting for our service to become available in their area. We are actively involved in scaling and will launch Boosteroid all over Europe and North America already in late 2020. Our mission is to make users' lives easier and help them enjoy their favorite games on any device without any software to be downloaded, and it happened to be in huge demand worldwide. That's exactly the key factor of the rapid development of Boosteroid.

Q: From the above business outcomes/results, which one is the most compelling?

A: These are tech things, of course. We’ve created custom advanced software tools to reduce latency and jitter, dynamic bitrate adjustment, cutting-edge online streaming solutions for Full HD gaming available with 15 Mbps, which is basically quite low.

Q: Is it possible to compare Boosteroid to other non-gaming platforms?



Technology progress and cutting-edge technical solutions have enabled us to create something more than just a software product. There is an entire philosophy behind it. We provide equal access to modern technology for the rich and for the poor! Being a 'Netflix' for video gaming, Boosteroid helps users enjoy the latest video games regardless of the device they have. We make video games available even for those who cannot afford high-end computers.

Q: What about the streaming of non-gaming apps? Have you ever considered going beyond the scope of video games?

A: This is a good point. We are a cloud gaming platform but we see the potential of cloud technologies beyond its scope. There are plenty of high-end applications that require a lot of processing power. These are apps related to graphics, design, video making, editing, audio processing, rendering and many others. Easy access to such apps will make the lives of millions of people all around the world way easier. Just imagine running Autodesk or Adobe products on an ultra-portable laptop in a cafe. That would be amazing. So, we definitely think out of the video gaming box. However, that’s not something that will be developed in the short term.

Q: You seem to have pretty tough competitors.

A: Indeed. But the point is that cloud gaming is an emerging technology and no one can claim they know everything about how it works or how it should work. Interactive online streaming is quite a challenge for all. We could see that with Google Stadia. This is definitely a good product, however, it hasn’t met expectations of those who demanded it.

We’ve been developing custom software solutions for cloud gaming since 2018. Pretty much was developed from scratch. What I’m trying to say is that we have many advantages. It’s not like we are selling the same thing but cheaper, you know. When you say “Google” or “Nvidia”, people think they can do a better job than all the other guys. Just because it’s Google. However, that’s not how it works with cloud gaming and I think our story can prove that.

Q: Do you plan to cooperate with game studios? It’s clear that cloud gaming services will not only stream but develop the content too. That’s what Netflix, HBO, Amazon are doing.

A: Sure. Initially, we did not think about becoming an ecosystem, where games are developed, streamed and played. But why not? Some game studios have already addressed us with this. We are currently trying to figure out how to make it in the most efficient way possible. We are open to it. If we can contribute to the development of a good game, we’ll be glad to do that. This is kind of a publisher’s job, but as I’ve said, we are open to it.

Q: How does cooperation with other big companies influence you?

A: Our partners and suppliers do help us a lot. Our hardware infrastructure includes, in particular, ASUS servers based on Intel processors. For example, Intel engineers always help us solve issues related to the optimization of the hosting of virtual machines and share their valuable experience. The support of our partners helps us face the most complicated technical challenges. Boosteroid also cooperates with Huawei, Nvidia and Binbox.

Q: Where do you see your product in five years?

A: Well, we do have roadmaps, so I am not going to share my predictions, but rather our plans. In five years, actually even faster, we plan to go global and be available wherever there’s an Internet connection, even in remote places like Australia or Chile. Besides, we will enhance the technology significantly. We’ll get rid of all those issues that we cannot fix now. Not because we do not know how, but because it’s just impossible yet. I believe we will see a continuing transformation of media, entertainment, and video games. I also hope we’ll manage to attract some hardcore gamers by that time! You know, those who do not take the cloud seriously today.

So as you can see Boosteroid is rather promising. For those who want to try cloud gaming, this platform could be a perfect start. Hopefully, you got all answers to the most important questions about Boosteroid. So don’t hesitate, try cloud gaming by yourself and discover it’s benefits.