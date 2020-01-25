How To Find A Trust Ball Agent?

An agent becomes an essential part of a player’s life, so one should not make a hasty decision when choosing one. They are one’s financial and legal advisers while also being in charge of marketing. When signing with an agent, they should have the player’s complete trust - in his or her abilities as well as in the person.

There are essentially two ways to look for and find an agent - online and offline.

Online: One can check the official agent lists for professional agents and the National Agent Associations. It should be taken into account, you won’t get far by just calling and/or sending an email to the agent. Tons of messages are received daily, standing out and reaching through the right channels is the best chance one has.

Offline: Ask the people you work with in ball, your coaches, and teammates if they know any agents personally and if introductions can be made.

Type of Agent That Best Suits You

Before one puts their career in someone else’s hands, make sure the agent can be fully trusted. Learn more about different types of agents and be thorough when checking up on them. Ask for references and check with people who may have worked with them or might know them. One should never be too careful, double check to avoid fraudulent attempts both on and offline.

The Contract

When one finds an agent, they can trust to further their career it is then time to negotiate their fee and sign the representation contract. The contract between the player and agent is valid up to 2 years, and it can be exclusive (only one agent) or non-exclusive (multiple agents for multiple representations). The contract termination is dependent on the clauses in said contract. It can be terminated because of a material breach of the representation contract by either party, if either party is declared bankrupt or an agent’s license expires. If a player and agent agree to a contract termination, they have to notify the football association which authorized said contract. One can learn more on player-agent contract and on player-club agreements.

Agent’s Responsibilities

An agent’s job is to take care of the business side of football and work in the best interest of their client. A trusted ball agent (or agen bola terpercaya in Indonesian) has the foremost responsibility to find a player club and negotiate contracts. They receive inquiries about the player, whether they be from clubs or potential sponsorships.



