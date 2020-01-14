Activities Italians Like to Do in their Spare Time

Italy. A country that has, irrefutably, contributed to the world’s culture time and time again. With their eloquent literature, voguish fashion, and eye-catching architecture, this amazing country is like no other. While many may not know about the multitude of things Italy is famous for, we all know they have the best pizza. But apart from that, what is it that we really do know about the good people of Italy? For instance, what do they do in their spare time? Well, here are the activities the Italians like to do when they have some spare time on their hands and are looking for fun.

Cook

If there is one thing they love more than food, it is making food. Oftentimes you will find your average Italian cooking during their spare time. Though, they like to make everything from scratch, and usually will have it made from the ingredients found in their gardens. They will spend hours at end picking ingredients and immersing themselves in some good old-fashioned Italian cooking.













Gambling

Having existed in Italy for centuries, taking a number of different forms throughout the ages, there seems to be nothing Italians enjoy more than gambling. They even have one of the world’s highest paying jackpots, which comes with the lowest odds the world has ever seen. Though, they enjoy games like poker and bingo when opting for online gambling. The gambling wizards at Master88 explain how a slot online gives one of the best odds across all casino games, whether online or in casinos. There are also games that give promos by offering extra bonuses and unlimited rolls for online casino.

Football

Generally, Italians have a strong liking for the athletics, especially football, or as we call it, soccer. Italians enjoy watching the sport as much as they do playing it, and they follow it quite passionately. You should know that things can get intense in a football stadium.

Hiking

Seeing as how they are home to two of the world’s most beautiful hiking trails, Punta Manara and Cinque Terre, it should come as no surprise to learn of their special love for hiking. They will go on a hike whenever they are free and enjoy themselves nice, warm fresh-air. However, when the winter settles, and the snow covers these trails, they make for good skiing spots.

Fashion

From Gucci to Versace, to all of their other fashion houses, Italy has long been a hotspot for fashion. With that said, Italians love their threads and will consider shopping as a fun activity, which they so often engage in. They will look to get the best high-end clothing articles, with places like Milan being one of the world’s fashion capitals.





Italians, just like the rest of us, enjoy a number of activities. They enjoy going to the movies, as well as getting some gelato when on the beach during one of their hot summers. Also, they are especially big on parties and will go all out when headed to one. When the weather doesn’t permit many will seek the thrill of the online gamble. Being online, one does not have to be in Rome to do so, as the Romans do.



