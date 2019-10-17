Breaking Down The Teams In Serie A

Are you a hardcore soccer fan who is gearing up for the Serie A Competition? If so, you are probably interested in the upcoming matches that are scheduled throughout the week. As a hardcore fan, you are familiar with all of the teams at the top of the Italian football league. The winner of the competition will take on the glorious Scudetto and the Coppa Campioni D'Italia. Below, you will discover a list of the football clubs scheduled to play this week.

Brescia Calcio

Brescia Calcio is scheduled to take on Juventus today at 3:00 pm. As fans and players prepare for the upcoming game, rumors are flying about the projected winner. The lineup consists of 29-year-old Mario Balotelli who has never started first in a Brescia game. Balotelli signed up with Brescia earlier this year in August.

The Juventus lineup includes Wojciech Szczesny (in goal), Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo, Matthijs de Light, and Alex Sandro. Kickoff is set to take place at 7:00 pm.

Roma

Roma is scheduled to take on Atalanta at 1:00 pm September 25th. As the players are preparing for the competition, the football club has reached an agreement with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). The agreement will be the first of its kind, becoming the first to partner with the organization. Many fans are expecting Roma to come out on top since they are unbeaten. But, everyone will need to sit tight to discover the outcome of the game.

Bologna

The Bologna Football Club is one of the oldest on the planet. It was founded in October of 1909. The team has been around for nearly 110 years. They play their home games at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara which is capable of accommodating more than 38,000 individuals. While the team hasn’t been very successful in recent years, they’ve done great at times. For instance, they were very successful during the 1920s and 30s. After that, they hit some rough patches. Now, they’re back in the swing and they’re aiming to become champions once again.

They’ll play in the Serie A starting tomorrow. On September the 2nd, the team will play against Genoa. That game is set to start a 3 PM. This is a game that Bologna could potentially win. If they’re able to do that, they may be able to shock and stun audiences around the world.

Genoa

Meanwhile, Genoa is gearing up for a game against Bologna. This will be a much tougher game than most people imagine. Genoa is older than Bologan. The Genoa Cricket and Football Club were founded on September 7, 1893. This Italian professional football team has gained great success during the years. They won the 1937 Coppa Italia Final and the 1936-37 Coppa Italia. Many believe that Genoa will struggle against Bologna. Nevertheless, it will indeed be a very competitive game and that will be good for fans of the sport. It should be an interesting game from start to finish.

Remember that the game is scheduled to begin at 3 PM. If you’re a fan of either team, you’ll want to tune it and catch the action.

Sassuolo

The Sassuolo FC is scheduled to play against Parma Calcio. The teams have played twice. On April the 14, they played to a stalemate. Neither team was able to score. In November of 2018, they played and Sassuolo lost. The game ended with a final score of 2 to 1 in favor of their opponents. Nevertheless, many believe that Sassuolo will be able to pull off the upset this time around. This club is slightly younger than the others. They were founded in July of 2020. They are currently coached by Roberto De Zerbi and they play their home games at the Mapei Stadium. They’re a part of the Serie A league.

Remember that the owner of the team is Mapei. The team has never won the Serie A. However, they’ve on Serie B and Serie C. They did so in 2012 – 2013 and 2008 respectively.

Parma Calcio

Finally, you have Parma Calcio. This is a team that many believe can upset the competition. They might be the underdog coming into the season but they have a good chance. The Italian football club is based out of Parma. The team’s home games are held at the Stadio Ennio Tardini. The stadium is capable of holding nearly 27,000 individuals. Remember that the team is going to face off against Sassuolo on Wednesday. That will be a competitive game so you’ll want to tune in.



