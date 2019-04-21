Reckless Speeding Ticket in Virginia

Reckless driving in Virginia is one of the few traffic violations that has been elevated to a misdemeanor criminal offense. It is the same classification as driving under the influence (DUI), hit and run, assault and petit larceny. In Virginia, a reckless driving conviction, like all Class 1 misdemeanors, may result in a fine up to $2500 and jail for up to 12 months, as well as suspension of your driver's license for up to 6 months (even out of state licenses). In addition, Virginia requires you to come to court to answer the charge. You may not prepay the ticket. As you might image, enlisting the help of a Virginia reckless driving lawyer would be a wise choice.

A traffic ticket is a notice that the law enforcement officers issued to those who violate a traffic law. This may appear to be a minor problem. However, this can lead to serious legal issues. You may be arrested for failing to pay the ticket. The high rate of insurance can be a result, if you get convicted. Your driving license can get suspended for committing this offense. Other civil lawsuits may get influenced due to this. You should get in touch with competent ticket lawyers to obtain legal advice. Remember that an arrest can be issued for a forgotten traffic ticket.

Required action

In case you receive this notice traffic law violation, you need to act without wasting time. You have different options - you can admit your guilt and pay the fine, you can decide not to contest the fine and you can decide to fight the issuance of the notice. If you admit your guilt or decide not to contest the fine, you will have a police record. This record can make your life difficult. Whenever you will opt for employment your record will be checked and a police record can eliminate your opportunity of getting the job. Therefore, do not make any decision without consulting a lawyer.

Legal consultation

You need to hire a lawyer to defend you and waive the traffic tickets Las Vegas. However, you have the right to represent yourself. If you have the confidence, you can handle your own legal case. This may save some cost. However, it is important to remember that when a lawyer represents someone, the prosecutor may agree to reduce the cost of the fine.

Different types of tickets

There are three occasions when you can receive this notice. You need to gather information about this. Parking car where it is prohibited to park is an offense. There are areas like handicap zone or hospital areas where you cannot park your vehicle and if you do, a notice will be issued. A non-moving traffic ticket refers to drivers driving without a valid driving license. Such an offense is considered a misdemeanor in Las Vegas. Moving violation occurs when someone breaks the speed limit. This occurs frequently. If you keep committing this offense, your driving license may get suspended.

Penalties

A traffic violation charge may get you arrested and once you are convicted, you may be imprisoned. Monetary fine and community service are other penalties that you may face. To avoid the penalties you need to hire lawyers.

Virginia has about a dozen distinct jurisdictions. Each jurisdiction has its own court system and judges. The judges of the several districts have varying manners to handle reckless driving tickets. It is important that you consult with a Virginia Beach reckless driving attorney who is familiar with the various jurisdictions and can advise you on the proper course of action.