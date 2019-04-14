 / MONDO DI POESIE

Che tempo fa

Cerca nel web

MONDO DI POESIE | 14 aprile 2019, 08:00

Mondo di poesie: Francesco Mulè propone "Meteoriti" di Teresinka Pereira

Perché siamo venuti dal cielo, un giorno torneremo per l'universo

Mondo di poesie: Francesco Mulè propone &quot;Meteoriti&quot; di Teresinka Pereira

METEORITI di Teresinka Pereira

Siamo meteoriti
infinitamente piccoli, fragili,
quali sono stati
arenati sulla Terra.
Abbiamo la forma umana
in carne e ossa,
e noi siamo più preziosi
di oro, cristallo o rosa.
Perché siamo venuti
dal cielo,
un giorno torneremo
per l'universo
splendidi e potenti
come ricostruiti
meteoriti.

Trnasl. by Giovanna Guzzardi

 

METEORITES, Teresinka Pereira

We are meteorites

infinitely small, fragile,

which have been

stranded on Earth.

We have the human form

in flesh and bone,

and we are more precious

than gold, crystal or a rose.

Because we came

from the sky,

some day we will return

to the universe

splendid and powerful

like reconstructed

meteorites.

 


Francesco Mulè

Ti potrebbero interessare anche:
Prima Pagina|Archivio|Redazione|Invia un Comunicato Stampa|Pubblicità|Scrivi al Direttore|Premium