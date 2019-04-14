Mondo di poesie: Francesco Mulè propone "Meteoriti" di Teresinka Pereira

METEORITI di Teresinka Pereira



Siamo meteoriti

infinitamente piccoli, fragili,

quali sono stati

arenati sulla Terra.

Abbiamo la forma umana

in carne e ossa,

e noi siamo più preziosi

di oro, cristallo o rosa.

Perché siamo venuti

dal cielo,

un giorno torneremo

per l'universo

splendidi e potenti

come ricostruiti

meteoriti.

Trnasl. by Giovanna Guzzardi METEORITES, Teresinka Pereira

We are meteorites

infinitely small, fragile,

which have been

stranded on Earth.

We have the human form

in flesh and bone,

and we are more precious

than gold, crystal or a rose.

Because we came

from the sky,

some day we will return

to the universe

splendid and powerful

like reconstructed

meteorites.



