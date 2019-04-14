Mondo di poesie: Francesco Mulè propone "Meteoriti" di Teresinka Pereira

METEORITI di Teresinka Pereira
Siamo meteoriti
infinitamente piccoli, fragili,
quali sono stati
arenati sulla Terra.
Abbiamo la forma umana
in carne e ossa,
e noi siamo più preziosi
di oro, cristallo o rosa.
Perché siamo venuti
dal cielo,
un giorno torneremo
per l'universo
splendidi e potenti
come ricostruiti
meteoriti.
Trnasl. by Giovanna Guzzardi
METEORITES, Teresinka Pereira
We are meteorites
infinitely small, fragile,
which have been
stranded on Earth.
We have the human form
in flesh and bone,
and we are more precious
than gold, crystal or a rose.
Because we came
from the sky,
some day we will return
to the universe
splendid and powerful
like reconstructed
meteorites.