We are the Festival

In the beginning of the festival,on the radio 103,we interviewed Olmo Romeo who answered some questions about the role of the Casino during the festival.

The first question was if casino organises events or exhibitions for the festival and he told us that the most important events are in the Casino’s Theatre,just like the Dopofestival. Besides there is the chance to visit the Festival’ Museum which is dedicated to the history of the Festival. Romeo also explained how the Casino is popular and appreciated to the famous people that are always impressed by its beauty.

The second question was how young people, like us, can reach their goals, he responded the only thing we must do is studying. In the end Olmo Romeo reminded us that is important to promote our environment.



Stefania Orengo in collaborazione con Lisa Maria Ciocchetti