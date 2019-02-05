69th Music festival of Sanremo coming up

The program of the five evenings of the Sanremo Festival 2019 has been published. The singing kermesse at the 69th edition sees Claudio Baglioni's artistic direction for the second year and will be broadcast on Rai 1 from 5 to 9 February 2019 live from the Ariston Theater.

24 artists competing but unlike previous years there will not be the distinction between "big" and "new proposals".

Here the program for the evenings:

First evening (Tuesday 5 February 2019) The curtain will be raised on the stage of the Teatro Ariston and all 24 artists will sing their song for the first time;

Second Evening (Wednesday, February 6, 2019) This will be the occasion to dedicate to the second listening of 12 of the 24 songs in the competition;

Third Evening (Thursday February 7th 2019) During this event we will be able to listen for the second time the remaining 12 of the 24 songs in the competition;

Fourth Evening (Friday 8 February 2019) It will be a real evening-event in which each artist will sing his song in the company of a guest, in a version "revisited" for the occasion;

Fifth Evening - Final Evening (Saturday 9 February 2019) After listening all 24 songs in the competition, we will discover the winning song of the 69th edition of the Italian Song Festival!

Among the 24 artists competing at the Sanremo Festival there will also be the two winners, finalists, of Sanremo Giovani, the program created by Baglioni to host the "New Proposals". The contest has been held shortly, December 20 and 21, and broadcast on Rai 1 with the conduct of Pippo Baudo and Fabio Rovazzi.

Here the "big" singers:

Paola Turci “L'ultimo ostacolo”, Simone Cristicchi “Abbi cura di me”, Zen Circus “L'amore è una dittatura”, Anna Tatangelo “Le nostre anime di notte”, Loredana Bertè “Cosa ti aspetti da me”, Irama “La ragazza col cuore di latta”, Ultimo “I tuoi particolari”, Nek “Mi farò trovare pronto”, Motta “Dov'è l’Italia”, Il Volo “Musica che resta”, Ghemon “Rose viola”, Federica Carta e Shade “Senza farlo apposta”, Patty Pravo e Briga “Un po' come la vita”, Negrita “I ragazzi stanno bene”, Daniele Silvestri “Argento vivo”, Ex Otago “Solo una canzone”, Achille Lauro “Rolls Royce”, Arisa “Mi sento bene”, Francesco Renga “Aspetto che torni”, Boomdabash “Per un milione”, Enrico Nigiotti “Nonno Hollywood”, Nino D'Angelo e Livio Cori “Un'altra luce”.

Sure guest stars: Andrea Bocelli, Giorgia and Elisa. Last evening Eros Ramazzotti and Luis Fonsi of 'Despacito'