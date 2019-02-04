The eve of the festival

On the even of the 69th Sanremo Music Festival, called in Italian “Festival di Sanremo", the city is full of tourists and there is air of happiness. The last preparation continue and singers are ready to perform. Through the streets of the city there are journalists that interview famous celebrities and people to know their expectation.

In the afternoon on the red carpet, in front of the Ariston theatre,they were also interviewed the pastry chef Ernst Knam and the singer Arisa; they have been warmly greeted from the public. In the city you can find radio stations that update on the latest events, As form of entertainment there was the Sanremo’s band that played some of the most famous songs of the “festival". We observed that the majority of the audience was adult because there aren’t enough contemporary artists that would attract attention of the young audience.

Stefania Orengo in collaborazione con Lisa Ciocchetti